Smoke from amplifier causes scare at Modi rally in Kerala

18:02





According to officials, the incident occurred shortly before the prime minister arrived at Kottamaidanam, the rally venue in Palakkad.





The police said that around half an hour before Modi reached Palakkad, smoke was noticed coming from an amplifier connected to the microphones.





Sound system operators and police personnel immediately intervened and removed the amplifier.





"Immediate action was taken on noticing the smoke. The mic operators said the amplifier may have overheated due to overload," an official said.





Another amplifier was quickly put in place, and the issue was resolved, officials added.





A jam-packed crowd had gathered at Kottamaidanam to witness the rally. -- PTI

There were tense moments at the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a Bharatiya Janata Party rally after smoke was seen emanating from an amplifier, police said on Sunday.