Shooter linked 3 separate gangs arrested from Delhi; arms recovered

18:29





The accused Deepak Kumar alias Dilawar (26), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, was arrested on March 23, they said.





The police said a loaded semi-automatic pistol, along with five live cartridges, was recovered at his instance from his hideout in Sainik Vihar.





According to the police, Deepak is associated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, which has been involved in multiple extortion cases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states in recent months.





"In December 2025, gang member Virender Charan allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from a Delhi-based jeweller. A case in this regard was registered at Amar Colony police station and later transferred to the Special Cell for investigation," a senior police officer of the Special Cell said.





Probe lead to the arrest of five people -- Rohit, Rahul, Laxman, Mohit alias Cherry and gangster Pankaj Rajput -- in connection with the extortion case. Rajput is a notorious criminal wanted in more than 20 cases in Punjab, the police said.





Further investigation and interrogation of Rajput, along with inputs from human intelligence, led authorities to another extortion case linked to the gang in Punjab's Nakodar town.





The police said Virender Charan demanded Rs 5 crore from Manish Bakshi, owner of a travel company in Nakodar.





When the demand was not met, Charan allegedly instructed his associates to open fire at the victim's office on January 13 to intimidate him. -- PTI

A shooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been arrested from Delhi's Sainik Vihar area, with a pistol and ammunition recovered from his possession, the police said on Sunday.