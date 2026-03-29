Sexual assault charges against expelled Cong leaders flagged at Kerala NDA rally

22:29

PM Narendra Modi waves at people during a roadshow, in Thrissur, Kerala on Sunday./Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo





In an apparent reference to the alleged multiple sexual assault cases involving the sitting MLA of the Palakkad constituency, Rahul Mamkootathil, who won the seat in a by-election on a Congress ticket in 2024, and a municipal councillor from the party, Modi urged women to be cautious.





The PM was primarily campaigning for the party's firebrand woman leader in Kerala, Sobha Surendran, contesting from the Palakkad assembly seat.





Referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu as President of India, he said the NDA had elevated a daughter from an ordinary family to the highest office in the country.





Modi said that, on the other hand, in Palakkad, the Congress's own leaders had become a threat to women's safety.





"Just yesterday, Congress was forced to expel another of its leaders following serious allegations of the exploitation of a woman. This is the reality of these parties, and the women of Kerala need to remain cautious about it," Modi said. -- PTI

Allegations of sexual assault involving then Congress leaders in Palakkad have figured in the Kerala assembly poll discourse, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the matter at an NDA rally on Sunday.