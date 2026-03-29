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Samson, Jadeja face former teams as new-look CSK meet Parag's RR

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Sanju Samson is set for an emotional clash against Rajasthan Royals, the side he led and shaped for over a decade, as he turns out for Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja will also face his former franchise, adding a poignant sub-plot to the IPL match between the two teams here on Monday. 

For more than a decade, Samson was synonymous with RR, their batting mainstay, leader and all-time leading run-scorer who guided them to the 2022 final. 

Much like MS Dhoni at CSK, Samson was the Royals' identity, but in a blockbuster swap that sent Jadeja back to RR, the Kerala batter now finds himself in yellow, adding a new dimension to CSK's evolving core. 

Samson also arrives in prime form, having played a decisive role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. -- PTI

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