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Pak to host key West Asia talks with Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Pakistan is set to host a quadrilateral summit of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday, to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and efforts to negotiate peace, the foreign office said. 

According to the foreign office, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkiye have already reached Islamabad while their Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was scheduled to arrive on Sunday. 

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the FO said. 

During the visit, the leaders will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added. 

In a press statement on Saturday, the FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region". 

Separately, the FO in a midnight post on X said that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and "discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments". -- PTI

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