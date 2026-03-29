Nashik court extends 'godman' Ashok Kharat's police custody till Apr 1

17:55





Kharat, who headed a temple trust at Mirgaon in Nashik district and whom several prominent Maharashtra politicians visited over the years, was arrested on March 18 after a woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years.





Ten FIRs, eight for alleged sexual assault or exploitation and two for cheating, have so far been registered against him at Sarkarwada police station in the city.





The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is conducting a probe against him, has received more than 100 complaints, most of them from women, over the phone in the last few days, police said on Saturday.





Kharat was produced before the court on Sunday after the end of his previous police custody.





The court asked Kharat whether he had any complaints, to which he replied negatively.





During the hearing, public prosecutor Shailendra Bagde said the investigation in the case was still on and the accused was not cooperating.





The inquiry into the properties of the accused is still to be done. Many women are still coming forward to lodge complaints and the inquiry is yet to be done into the so-called "water" or liquid that Kharat used to give the victims to seduce them before sexually exploiting them, he said. -- PTI

A court in Nashik on Sunday extended the police custody of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested in a rape case, till April 1.