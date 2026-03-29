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Modi to arrive in Kerala for high-decibel campaign

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday to lead a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur, as he joins the campaign trail for National Democratic Alliance candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Hours ahead of his visit, Modi said in a social media post that the 'mood of Keralam' is in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA.

The people of the state have had enough of the poor governance of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, he said in a post on X. 

Thousands of party workers are expected to participate in a public meeting to be addressed by Modi at Fort Maidan in Palakkad by around 2.30 pm, party sources said.

The rally is expected to witness the participation of senior BJP leaders and NDA candidates from the region.

Later in the day, the prime minister will travel to neighbouring Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow in the heart of the city, they said.

He will be received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other party leaders when he lands at a helipad in Kuttanellur in Thrissur.

From there, the prime minister will proceed to the Swaraj Round to lead the roadshow. Traffic regulations are in place in both Palakkad and Thrissur in view of the PM's visit.

'Looking forward to being among the people of Keralam later today. Will address a rally in Palakkad and later will take part in a roadshow in Thrissur. The mood of Keralam is in favour of the NDA. The people have had enough of the poor governance of LDF and UDF,' Modi said in the post on 'X'.  -- PTI

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