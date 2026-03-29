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Modi says govt minimising West Asia impact, slams Cong

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is working to ensure the war in West Asia has minimal impact on India, while accusing the Congress of making "dangerous" remarks that could risk Indian lives for "political gains". 

Speaking at a massive NDA election rally in Palakkad, Modi said many people from Kerala are working in conflict-hit regions and stressed that their safety remains a top priority. 

"At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal," he said. 

Highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts, Modi added, "Since the beginning of the war, I have been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries. All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones." 

He said Indian embassies are working round the clock to support citizens abroad. 

"To ensure that our brothers and sisters there do not face any hardship, Indian embassies are also working day and night. The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority for the BJP-NDA government," he said. -- PTI

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