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Modi plays 'chenda' at Kerala rally, draws cheers from crowd

Sun, 29 March 2026
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PM Narendra Modi tries his hand on an iconic drum of Kerala, Chenda, during a public gathering, in Palakkad./ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi tries his hand on an iconic drum of Kerala, Chenda, during a public gathering, in Palakkad./ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tried his hand at the 'chenda', a traditional percussion instrument, upon arriving at Kottamaidanam for a BJP election rally in Palakkad. 

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9. 

He was greeted by a large crowd after his helicopter landed at the Mercy College ground at around 2.15 pm. 

People had gathered in large numbers along both sides of the road, and the PM acknowledged them with waves. 

At the venue, BJP leaders welcomed him with traditional artefacts. 

The crowd erupted in cheers when a chenda and sticks were brought before him. 

Modi played a few beats for nearly half a minute, drawing loud applause. 

During his speech, he received enthusiastic responses from the crowd, especially while targeting the LDF and the UDF. 

On two occasions during his nearly hour-long address, he paused after noticing two children holding paintings in the crowd. 

Modi addressed the children and asked them to write their names and addresses on the artwork, saying he would write to them. -- PTI

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