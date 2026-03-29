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Mann Ki Baat: Modi lauds J-K cricket team for winning Ranji Trophy for first time

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the cricket team of Jammu and Kashmir for bagging the Ranji Trophy title for the first time and expressed hope that this winning streak of sports persons there continues in the future.

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said March has been a month full of excitement and enthusiasm for cricket fans across the country. 

He said when India achieved a historic victory in the T20 World Cup, a wave of joy swept across the country and all citizens are very proud of the team's thumping success.

Late last month, a thrilling match was witnessed in Karnataka's Hubli, where the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team secured the Ranji Trophy, he said. 

"It is most heartening to note that after a long wait of nearly seven decades, the team achieved its first Ranji Trophy title. This unprecedented success is the result of years of continuous efforts by the players," he added. 

Modi said the Jammu and Kashmir team captain, Paras Dogra, displayed extraordinary skills, and through his leadership he played a significant role in this victory. 

He said the performance of young Kashmiri bowler Aaqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, is being talked about nationwide. 

"This victory has thrilled the players and coaching staff, as well as the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. -- PTI

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