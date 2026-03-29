LPG cylinder explosion damages house in Mathura, no casualties reported

19:02





The explosion damaged the structure, though no casualties were reported, they added.





Manoj, a local and a relative of the woman, said that his sister-in-law, Ramvati (35), had placed tea on the stove around 5 am and stepped out to feed cattle when the cylinder exploded with a loud blast.





The explosion caused the kitchen and adjoining room to collapse.





Just an hour before the explosion, his four nephews and nieces had been sleeping in the adjoining room but had moved to the roof of another room due to a power outage, narrowly escaping the blast, he added.





Ramvati, who has been raising the children on her own after the death of her husband Digambar Singh, said all her household belongings, clothes and food items were buried under the debris and destroyed.





She appealed to the authorities for financial assistance. -- PTI

A woman narrowly escaped a gas cylinder explosion in her house in Bhogaon village under the Chhata area here early Sunday, the police said.