Lebanon: Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli bases near Safed

10:59

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Sunday morning targeting Israeli military positions near the northern city of Safed, according to Al Jazeera.





In a statement, as reported by Al Jazeera, Hezbollah said it carried out a missile strike on Israel's Mahava Alon base and launched drones at the Berea base, both located in the vicinity of Safed, on Sunday morning.





The group also claimed it fired three salvoes of rockets at Israeli troops and vehicles positioned at the Al-Malikiyah site in northern Israel.





Additionally, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted an Israeli armoured force in Deir Siryan, indicating cross-border hostilities extending into southern Lebanon.





Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) uncovered significant Hezbollah military infrastructure and weapons hidden in civilian areas of southern Lebanon, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by the militant group to both local populations and international peace efforts.





According to the IDF, troops discovered a stash of Hezbollah weaponry inside a school located in Al-Khiyam, a town near the Israeli-Lebanese border.





Among the items found were anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, light firearms, and explosives.





These weapons were found alongside UNHCR markings, further complicating the situation and raising concerns over the misuse of humanitarian spaces for military purposes.





'Inside a school in the area of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, IDF troops found anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, light firearms, explosives and more. All of this was found alongside UNHCR markings of the United Nations,' the IDF said on X.





The discovery of Hezbollah's military presence near a school is not an isolated incident.





The IDF also reported the identification of active Hezbollah infrastructure located within the vicinity of a church in the same region.





This military activity, hidden within civilian structures, is part of Hezbollah's ongoing efforts to embed itself within densely populated areas, making it more difficult for Israeli forces to neutralise the threat without risking civilian lives. -- ANI