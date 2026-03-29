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Kerala CM dismisses CPM-SDPI deal allegation

Sun, 29 March 2026
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12:39
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the CPI-M has consistently maintained an uncompromising stand against communalism, while accusing the UDF of attempting to mislead the public for political gains. 

He said the Left party would not adopt an opportunistic stand for winning some votes, and it has always opposed all forms of communalism. 

The chief minister was responding to reporters' queries on UDF's allegation that the CPI-M has entered into an understanding with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in several constituencies ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls. 

The media also pointed out the reported support extended by the SDPI leaders to the ruling LDF in the crucial elections. 

A virtually irritated Vijayan rejected the opposition charges and said that the UDF was relying on falsehoods rather than facts and was engaged in a misinformation campaign to undermine the achievements of the ruling LDF government. 

He also asked the media to go and talk to the SDPI leaders to know about their political stand. 

However, he didn't specifically say that LDF does not want the SDPI votes. 

"The CPI-M and the Left Front have always upheld a firm and uncompromising stance against communal forces. There are minority and majority communalism in the country, and we have been adopting a strong stand against both," the CM said. -- PTI

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