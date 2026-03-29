Kerala archbishop seeks reconsideration of FCRA Bill

14:36





The bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) was recently introduced in the Lok Sabha to modify existing norms governing foreign contributions.





Both the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) have already expressed concerns over the proposed changes.





Addressing reporters, Tharayil said the church has been receiving foreign funds for decades to support welfare activities.





"With such funds, we have been able to build schools and hospitals in small villages. Instead of recognising these as service activities, portraying them as anti-national is saddening. This Bill could bring an end to several charitable works," he said.





He said the church has urged the central government to reconsider the amendments.





Tharayil also expressed concern over the manner in which the proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet and introduced in Parliament.





"There is already an existing law that is strictly monitored. We are concerned about the need for further amendments," he said.





He alleged that foreign funding is being portrayed as something problematic. -- PTI

Archbishop Thomas Tharayil of the Changanassery Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday raised concerns over the proposed amendments to the FCRA and said the church has approached the Centre seeking a reconsideration of the Bill.