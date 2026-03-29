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Iranian parliament speaker warns against US ground attack

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it.

He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners.

"The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever," Ghalibaf said.

Additionally, Iran embassy in India shared the front page of Tehran Times on their X account, issuing a stark warning to US against ground invasion.

This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US officials, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the United States can accomplish its military objectives in the war against Iran "without any ground troops".

Speaking to reporters following the foreign ministers meeting of the Group of Seven (G7), the US Secretary of State said that the country would destroy all military capabilities of the Islamic Republic in order to keep Tehran from acquiring any nuclear weapons. -- ANI

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