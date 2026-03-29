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Iran warns of false-flag ops by US, Israel to widen conflict

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the United States and Israel may seek to widen the scope of the ongoing conflict by drawing in other countries or staging 'false-flag operations', according to the Iranian media, Press TV.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with his Greek counterpart, Georgios Gerapetritis.

As quoted by Press TV, Araghchi cautioned that Washington, DC and Tel Aviv could attempt to expand 'unprovoked aggression' against Iran 'by compelling other countries to participate in the aggression or conduct false-flag operations against third countries'.

According to Press TV, he also emphasised that countries have legal obligations under international law to prevent their territories or resources from being used to plan or support acts of 'aggression'.

The Iranian minister, according to the Iranian media, further detailed 'crimes committed' by the US and Israel during the past month, stating that the attacks 'constitute a clear violation of Article 4 of the United Nations Charter and an obvious case of military aggression against a UN member state'.

Araghchi further urged all countries to condemn 'illegal attacks and violations' of humanitarian law, warning that 'Indifference to the unlawful and terrorist American and Israeli actions undermines the international normative and moral order, with consequences affecting all nations'.

According to Press TV, he added that Iran would continue its defensive operations against the alleged aggressors, including targeting their military bases and facilities in the region.

The minister also linked insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz to the ongoing conflict, stating that Iran had taken measures to prevent the waterway from being used by its 'aggressors' while ensuring safe passage for other vessels.

For his part, according to Press TV, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis expressed concern over the escalating situation and voiced hope for a swift return to peace and stability in the region.  -- ANI

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