Iran vows to strike US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

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US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln/US Navy/Handout via Reuters





According to Press TV, Iran's navy commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, said that Iran is closely monitoring the movement of the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in real time.





"Once the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group enters its range, it will be targeted with coastal missiles to avenge the Dena martyrs. All movements and positions of the strike group, as well as its requests to regional countries, are being monitored in real time," he said.





"The eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman--the gateway to the Strait and the Persian Gulf--are fully under Iranian naval control," he added.





IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.





Of the estimated 180 crew members on board IRIS Dena, over 80 sailors are reported dead, while other survivors were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle. -- ANI

The Iranian Navy vowed to strike US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln once it is within range of coastal missiles to avenge the sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena, Iranian state media Press TV reported.