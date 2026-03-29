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Industrialist Vijaypat Singhania cremated in Mumbai

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Industrialist and former Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania was cremated in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Singhania, who was at the helm of the company from 1980 to 2000, died after a brief illness on Saturday evening. 

He was 87. 

His sons Gautam, who currently leads Raymond, and Madhupati led the funeral procession as the mortal remains of Vijaypat Singhania, a Padma Bhushan awardee, were brought out of their family residence in south Mumbai. 

Gautam's wife Nawaz Modi also attended the funeral, which was held at the Chandanwadi crematorium. 

Modi told PTI Videos that she spent a lot of time with Vijaypat Singhania, who stood by her like a rock. 

As per Modi, who claimed to be a caretaker for Singhania, her father-in-law had not been keeping well since October last year and had been in and out of the hospital. 

Vijaypat Singhania had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in recent months, she added. 

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who paid condolences, said fabrics manufactured by Singhania's Raymond in his home base of Thane had gained global recognition. 

"He lived like a complete man, which is also the Raymond tag line," Shinde said, referring to the multifaceted persona, which went well beyond contributions to business. 

Singhania was a rare corporate leader doing risky manoeuvres beyond the boardrooms. 

Pursuits in both the arenas -- business and adventure -- won him accolades, as he went on to receive India's third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan as well as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. -- PTI

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