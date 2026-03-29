Govt ramps up measures to ensure fuel, LPG supplies

16:57





In a statement, giving an update on developments following the war in West Asia, the oil ministry said refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and stocks of petrol and diesel remain sufficient nationwide.





Retail outlets are functioning normally, even as rumours triggered temporary spikes in demand in some states.





"There were certain rumours, which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country," it said.





To boost domestic availability, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and imposed export levies of Rs 21.50 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.50 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).





In the gas sector, supplies have been prioritised for households and transport, with 100 percent allocation to piped natural gas (PNG) and CNG, while industrial and commercial users are receiving about 80 percent of average consumption.





Fertiliser plants are being supplied at 70-75 percent, with additional LNG cargoes being sourced, it said. -- PTI

The government has stepped up measures to secure fuel and gas supplies amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while urging citizens to avoid panic buying as sporadic rushes were reported at fuel stations.