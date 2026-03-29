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Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, rains lash plains of valley

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Fresh snowfall in many areas of the higher reaches of Kashmir has led to the closure of two national highways, while rains lashed the plains of the valley, the meteorological department said on Sunday. 

Under the influence of a western disturbance, the higher reaches, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Yousmarg, Gurez, Razdan Top, and Sonamarg-Zojila Axis, received light to moderate snowfall overnight, officials said.

The fresh snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national Highway and the Bandipora-Gurez road.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar city, were lashed by moderate widespread rains, which were intermittent at several places, they said.

According to the Met, the overcast conditions led to a rise in the minimum temperatures across the valley. 

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above the seasonal normal.

The night temperature was three to five degrees above normal across the valley.

The Met said there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain in the plains, and snow in the higher reaches with thunder/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) till Monday night.

There is a possibility of moderate snow over a few higher reaches of north and central Kashmir, it added.

On March 31, the weather is likely to remain cloudy with a brief spell of light rain/snow at scattered places, while from April 1-2, there are chances of a brief spell of light rain at isolated places, it said. -- PTI

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