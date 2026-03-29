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Four members of banned outfit shot dead in Manipur

Sun, 29 March 2026
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Four members of a proscribed outfit were shot dead by members of a rival group in Manipur's Kamjong district, the police said.

The incident took place at 9 pm on Saturday in Hongbei village in the hill district, and the bodies of the four members of the banned NSCN Eastern Flank have been recovered, a senior officer said.

"The police conducted a spot inquiry on Sunday morning and recovered the bodies," he said.

According to a statement issued by the proscribed NSCN Eastern Flank, the rival group's members stopped a vehicle with six of its cadres on board and fired at them.

The four cadres died on the spot, while two others managed to flee the spot, the outlawed organisation said. -- PTI

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