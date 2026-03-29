HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Christians in Kerala observe Palm Sunday, marking beginning of Holy Week

Sun, 29 March 2026
Share:
11:54
File image
File image
Christians across Kerala on Sunday observed Palm Sunday (locally known as Oshana Njayar) with devotion and religious fervour, marking the beginning of the Holy Week. 

Special prayers, processions and Holy Mass were held in churches of various denominations across the state, with large numbers of faithful attending the services. 

At the St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam, Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil led the rituals while Varapuzha Archdiocese Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil officiated the ceremonies at St Francis Cathedral in Ernakulam. 

The day commemorates the Biblical event of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, when people welcomed him by waving palm branches. 

Devotees carrying blessed palm leaves participated in processions in towns and villages, symbolising the occasion. 

Churches also distributed palm fronds among the faithful as part of the observance. 

The rituals on the day included the blessing of palm leaves, processions, Holy Mass and special sermons. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, during which believers observe fasting and prayers, culminating in Easter Sunday, celebrating the resurrection of Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran warns of flase-flag ops by US, Israel to widen conflict
LIVE! Iran warns of flase-flag ops by US, Israel to widen conflict

Massive 'No Kings' Protests Erupt in US Against Iran War
Massive 'No Kings' Protests Erupt in US Against Iran War

Protests were held from coast to coast, with massive marches in major cities and smaller gatherings in suburban and rural areas across both traditionally Republican and Democratic states.

USS Tripoli enters West Asia with 3,500 marines
USS Tripoli enters West Asia with 3,500 marines

The USS Tripoli, carrying around 3,500 US Marines, has entered the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, marking the deployment of one of America's largest amphibious assault ships into an active combat theatre...

Kurdish President's residence hit by drone strike
Kurdish President's residence hit by drone strike

Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday confirmed a drone strike targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok amid escalating tensions in West Asia, triggering a sharp blame game between...

Gulf War: Will Trump Strike A Deal With Iran?
Gulf War: Will Trump Strike A Deal With Iran?

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are actively pushing Trump to take the war to its bitter finish and 'erase' Iran's presence in the geopolitics of the region.Simply put, the two most powerful Sunni Arab oligarchies are on the same page as...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO