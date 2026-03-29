Christians in Kerala observe Palm Sunday, marking beginning of Holy Week

11:54

File image





Special prayers, processions and Holy Mass were held in churches of various denominations across the state, with large numbers of faithful attending the services.





At the St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam, Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil led the rituals while Varapuzha Archdiocese Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil officiated the ceremonies at St Francis Cathedral in Ernakulam.





The day commemorates the Biblical event of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, when people welcomed him by waving palm branches.





Devotees carrying blessed palm leaves participated in processions in towns and villages, symbolising the occasion.





Churches also distributed palm fronds among the faithful as part of the observance.





The rituals on the day included the blessing of palm leaves, processions, Holy Mass and special sermons. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, during which believers observe fasting and prayers, culminating in Easter Sunday, celebrating the resurrection of Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. -- PTI

Christians across Kerala on Sunday observed Palm Sunday (locally known as Oshana Njayar) with devotion and religious fervour, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.