HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bus with 48 passengers caught fire on Yamuna Expressway in UP; no injuries

Sun, 29 March 2026
Share:
16:11
File image
File image
A Noida-bound private bus carrying 48 passengers caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Sunday, an official said. 

In the incident, which occurred near milestone 64 in the Naujheel area, the bus was completely gutted, he said, adding that no injuries were reported. 

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, he said, adding that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after 45 minutes. 

The incident occurred near milestone 64 in the Naujheel area when the driver of the bus, travelling from Agra to Noida, noticed smoke emanating from the engine. 

"On checking after stopping the bus, he found that the engine had caught fire. Immediately, he alerted passengers and helped them to come out," Fire Station Second Officer Kishan Lal said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt weighs options to shield airlines from West Asia crisis
LIVE! Govt weighs options to shield airlines from West Asia crisis

We must face West Asia fallout together: Modi
We must face West Asia fallout together: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian citizens to unite and overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, cautioning against politicisation and rumour-mongering.

Can Pak outreach to Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi calm West Asia?
Can Pak outreach to Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi calm West Asia?

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye in Islamabad ahead of a quadrilateral summit, including Saudi Arabia, to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explore avenues for peace.

Massive 'No Kings' Protests Erupt in US Against Iran War
Massive 'No Kings' Protests Erupt in US Against Iran War

Protests were held from coast to coast, with massive marches in major cities and smaller gatherings in suburban and rural areas across both traditionally Republican and Democratic states.

USS Tripoli enters West Asia with 3,500 marines
USS Tripoli enters West Asia with 3,500 marines

The USS Tripoli, carrying around 3,500 US Marines, has entered the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, marking the deployment of one of America's largest amphibious assault ships into an active combat theatre...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO