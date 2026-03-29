Bus with 48 passengers caught fire on Yamuna Expressway in UP; no injuries

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In the incident, which occurred near milestone 64 in the Naujheel area, the bus was completely gutted, he said, adding that no injuries were reported.





A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, he said, adding that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after 45 minutes.





The incident occurred near milestone 64 in the Naujheel area when the driver of the bus, travelling from Agra to Noida, noticed smoke emanating from the engine.





"On checking after stopping the bus, he found that the engine had caught fire. Immediately, he alerted passengers and helped them to come out," Fire Station Second Officer Kishan Lal said. -- PTI

A Noida-bound private bus carrying 48 passengers caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Sunday, an official said.