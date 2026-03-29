Bihar: Cong MLA meets JD-U minister sparking speculation

20:11

Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha./ANI Photo





The Valmiki Nagar MLA, however, told reporters that the meeting with Choudhary, the rural works department minister, was related to development projects in his constituency.





"As an elected representative, I need to remain in touch with ministers in the government. Had there been any ulterior motive, I would not have met him in broad daylight. You may have noticed that I went to the minister's residence with the Congress flag displayed on my vehicle," Kushwaha said.





Notably, Kushwaha was among three Congress MLAs -- in a party that has only six members in the Bihar Assembly -- who abstained from voting in the biennial elections to five Rajya Sabha seats in the state held on March 16.





The absence of the three Congress MLAs and one RJD legislator resulted in a walkover for the ruling NDA and a defeat for Amrendra Dhari Singh, the lone Opposition candidate.





Kushwaha had earlier defended his decision, saying he could not support "an upper-caste candidate" fielded by the RJD. -- PTI

Congress MLA Surendra Kushwaha, who had abstained from voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, on Sunday met senior JD-U leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, triggering speculations about fissures within the party.