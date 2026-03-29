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3.1 magnitude tremor hits Amreli in Gujarat; 2nd in six days in Saurashtra

Sun, 29 March 2026
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A 3.1 magnitude tremor hit Amreli district of Gujarat on Sunday, with no reports of casualties or damage to property, officials said. 

The tremor was recorded at 4.10 pm with its epicentre located about 42 km south-southeast of Amreli in the Saurashtra region at a shallow depth of 11.6 km, said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research. 

Nobody was injured, nor was there any property damage due to the tremor, said officials. 

A similar tremor of 3.2 magnitude had hit the Saurashtra region's Rajkot district on Tuesday. 

"Many mild tremors have been experienced in Amreli in the past few days. Sarpanch of Mityala village confirmed that Sunday's tremor was significantly felt," said Savarkundla Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Kaswala. 

He said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had assured him that a technical team would be sent to Amreli for further inspection. -- PTI

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