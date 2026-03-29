3 soldiers injured in firing by fellow jawan in J-K's Kupwara

13:38

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A soldier allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at an army camp in the Trehgam area on Saturday night, they said.





The officials said three soldiers were injured in the incident before the erring jawan was overpowered.





The injured soldiers are undergoing treatment at a local military hospital, they said, adding that further details of the incident are awaited.





Army officials and public relations officer-defence were not immediately available for a comment on the incident. -- PTI

Three soldiers were injured in a fratricide incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kuwpara district, officials said here on Sunday.