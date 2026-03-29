2 killed during Ram Navami processions in J'khand

21:45

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





Both incidents occurred at Jhanda Chowk in Town police station area during different processions around midnight.





The deceased, who were participants in the processions, have been identified as Prince Kumar (21), who was a resident of Silwar village, and Abhishek Kumar (21) from Bada Bazzar Gwaltoli, they said.





Sadar sub-divisional police officer Amit Anand said, "Abhishek Kumar was hacked to death by an unidentified man during a Ram Navami procession on Saturday. He was rushed to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival."





No one has been arrested in the case so far.





The police are investigating the matter, the SDPO said.





Prince Kumar was also attacked in a similar manner and he was also taken to SBMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries.





"The victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and was brought to the trauma centre of the hospital, but he died during treatment," SBMCH Superintendent A K Purty said. -- PTI

Two persons were allegedly hacked to death during Ram Navami processions in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on Sunday.