Will win 100 seats in Keralam, says Rahul Gandhi

18:47

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the United Democratic Front in Kerala is "united and strong" and on course for a landslide victory, projecting 100 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.





Gandhi met senior party leader and Kannur Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran and his family members ahead of the April 9 election. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present during the meeting.





Sudhakaran, a former Kerala Cabinet minister and ex-state Congress chief, was reportedly keen to contest the assembly elections but was persuaded by the party leadership to stay out of the fray.





Sources indicated that he was reportedly miffed with the party over the decision.





In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Met Sudhakaran ji and his family today, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and K C Venugopal ji. K. Sudhakaran ji has spent a lifetime fighting for the people of Kerala - through every storm, every challenge, every test. He has the strength and loyalty of a true Congress soldier".





"The UDF is united and strong. We are heading towards a landslide victory with 100 seats in Keralam," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed.





The Congress-led UDF has been out of power in Kerala for a decade now and is seeking to wrest the state back from the CPI-M-led Left. -- PTI