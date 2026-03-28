HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vessel carrying 47,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Guj port

Sat, 28 March 2026
Share:
19:28
image
Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' carrying 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar after crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, an official said on Saturday.

MT Jag Vasant was anchored at 8.30 pm on Friday, loaded from Mina Al Ahmadi Port, Kuwait, according to a statement from Deendayal Port Authority, of which Vadinar port is a part.

It is set for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at anchorage, the statement added.
"The 230-metre-long vessel is currently transferring 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel MT Rose Gas, a process expected to take approximately 15 hours. Following the transfer, the daughter vessel will proceed towards Kandla to discharge further," a port official said.

Cargo of 20,000 MT on 'Jag Vasant', the mother vessel, will be discharged at Mumbai and another around 9,000 MT will later be discharged at Mangaluru, the official added. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

IPL 2026 Updates: RCB win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH
IPL 2026 Updates: RCB win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH

LIVE! Modi speaks with Saudi crown prince, discusses Iran war
LIVE! Modi speaks with Saudi crown prince, discusses Iran war

Call was between...: India on Musk joining Trump-Modi call claim
Call was between...: India on Musk joining Trump-Modi call claim

India has officially refuted claims that Elon Musk was involved in a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

Pak to host Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs for talks on Iran war
Pak to host Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs for talks on Iran war

Pakistan is set to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to discuss a range of issues, including de-escalating tensions in West Asia.

5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in UAE
5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in UAE

Authorities are urging the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO