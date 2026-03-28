Trump refers to Strait of Hormuz as 'Strait of Trump'

11:55

United States President Donald Trump on Friday sparked headlines after referring to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump', before quickly correcting himself and insisting the remark was intentional.





Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit, Trump quipped, "They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake."





He then added, "The fake news will say he accidentally said it. Now there are no accidents with me."





During his address, Trump claimed that Iran was facing significant pressure and was actively engaging in negotiations with the United States.





"They're begging to make a deal," he said, asserting that discussions were already in progress and that Tehran had acknowledged negotiations after initially denying them.





The US President pointed to reported oil shipments from Iran as evidence of ongoing talks, claiming that Tehran had sent multiple tankers as part of the process.





He said Iran initially committed to sending eight ships carrying oil, later increasing the number to ten, which he described as a sign that negotiations were real and advancing.





Trump emphasised that reopening the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical global oil transit chokepoint -- would be a key condition in any potential agreement.





He reiterated that ensuring free passage through the waterway remains a top priority for the US amid rising regional tensions. -- ANI