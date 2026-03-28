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TN poll: DMK to contest 164 seats; OPS, Balaji get tickets

Sat, 28 March 2026
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The ruling DMK on Saturday named its candidates for 164 constituencies for the April 23 Assembly polls, renominating Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi from their existing city seats.
Most of the ministers, MLAs and seniors were also retained.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayan, DMK president Stalin, said he would contest once again from Kolathur. Udhayanidhi is seeking re-election from Chepauk-Triplicane, also in the city.

Ministers Durai Murugan (DMK general secretary), K N Nehru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thangam Thennarasu, Ma Subramanian, and EV Velu have been retained. 

Interestingly, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who recently joined DMK, has been fielded from Bodinayakkanur, the seat he represented in the outgoing Assembly. He had resigned as MLA after joining DMK.

Two of Panneerselvam's colleagues, Paul Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam, who had joined the DMK earlier, have also been given tickets.

Former minister V Senthil Balaji has been fielded from Coimbatore South. 
Earlier in the day, DMK  completed the seat-sharing process with its allies, identifying the constituencies to be contested by the Congress, Left parties, VCK and DMDK, among others.        

DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state.
        
Principal ally Congress' 28 seats include Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.
        
DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has been allotted 10 seats, and they include Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.
        
Thol Thirumavalvan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will contest from, among the allotted eight seats, Kattumannarkoil, Panrutti and Tindivanam. -- PTI

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