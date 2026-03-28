Speeding Thar kills 2 minors, their grandfather near Gurugram

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A speeding Thar mowed down two boys and their grandfather in Khod village of Pataudi, police said on Saturday.

Zayed Khan and Ishant, aged eight and 10, died on the spot, while their maternal grandfather, 53-year-old Subhash, succumbed in a hospital, they said.

The deceased hailed from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

According to the police, Subhash had come to Lokra Road near Khod village to visit his brothers with his two grandsons.

Around 11 pm on Friday, when he was returning home with the two boys, a Mahindra Thar allegedly struck them from behind, throwing them several feet away from the point of impact, the police said.

The car was seized by the police; however, its driver remains at large.

"We have identified the driver based on the Thar vehicle's number plate. He will be arrested soon. The Thar vehicle is said to be moving at a high speed at the time of the accident," said a police officer. -- PTI