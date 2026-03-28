HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIT flooded with over 100 phone calls on Maha 'godman'

Sat, 28 March 2026
Share:
18:15
image
Two more cases have been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, police said on Saturday, adding that the Special Investigation Team which conducting a probe against him has received more than 100 complaints over phone. 

With this, a total of ten FIRs, eight for alleged sexual assault or exploitation and two for cheating, have been registered against Kharat at Sarkarwada police station in the city.

Kharat, who was visited by several prominent Maharashtra politicians over the years, was arrested on March 18 after a woman alleged that he had repeatedly raped her for three years. 
 
On Friday, another FIR was registered against him on a complaint filed by a woman, officials said.

The woman met Kharat for guidance as her relations with the husband were strained and the family was having financial troubles, she told police.

Kharat allegedly told her that she would have to do his every bidding if she wanted a solution to her problems, and sexually exploited her between March 2022 to 2024.

The second FIR registered on Friday was based on a cheating complaint filed by Rajendra Bhagwat, a cloth merchant from Nevasa. 

He wanted his business to do well and met Kharat on a relative's advice, Bhagwat told police.

Kharat allegedly took a gold ring and a few gemstones from him and gave him a ring and a gemstone in return, asking him to wear them. 

As per Bhagwat, he paid Rs 2.62 lakh for this, but later realised that the ring and gemstone given by Kharat were fake, and he had been  duped. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2026 Updates: RCB win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH
IPL 2026 Updates: RCB win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH

LIVE! Modi speaks with Saudi crown prince, discusses Iran war
LIVE! Modi speaks with Saudi crown prince, discusses Iran war

Call was between...: India on Musk joining Trump-Modi call claim
Call was between...: India on Musk joining Trump-Modi call claim

India has officially refuted claims that Elon Musk was involved in a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

Pak to host Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs for talks on Iran war
Pak to host Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs for talks on Iran war

Pakistan is set to host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to discuss a range of issues, including de-escalating tensions in West Asia.

5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in UAE
5 Indians hit by debris from missile interception in UAE

Authorities are urging the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO