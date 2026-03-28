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Publicly hang arrested godman Ashok Kharat, says BJP leader

Sat, 28 March 2026
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Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday sought capital punishment for self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over the past three years.

Kharat has been named in eight FIRs so far after multiple complaints were received alleging sexual assault, extortion, and circulation of objectionable material.

Speaking to reporters, Mungantiwar said, "I am a law-abiding citizen, but after seeing and hearing about the barbaric acts of Ashok Kharat, one feels he should not get any legal leniency. No court, no proceedings. Such a person should be punished publicly and hanged. He has insulted the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and disrespected women. Such acts are an affront to Maharashtra and its values."

Strong action would send a message to other self-styled godmen, Mungantiwar said while ruing that such incidents, which bring disrepute to religion, continue to take place despite teachings of reformers like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule and Shahu Maharaj being imparted in schools.

On the resignation of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar as Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson, Mungantiwar said there was nothing wrong in demanding resignations when serious allegations surface.

It ensures that investigations are not influenced, he added. -- PTI 

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