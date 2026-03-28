Noida airport will boost the film city project: Boney Kapoor

16:18

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Saturday said the upcoming international film city project along the Yamuna Expressway will generate significant employment, as he attended the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Kapoor, who is a partner in Bayview Projects, the firm tasked with developing the Noida International Film City near the airport, said he was pleased to be present at the event.

"Achha lag raha hai yahan aakar (It feels good to be here). The film city will also begin soon, possibly before the elections. It will generate maximum employment," he told PTI Videos.

The filmmaker said preparations for the project have already begun, and shooting is being done at the site.

"Work on the remaining parts has also started. I believe a lot will be ready before the elections, including preparations for the film city," he said, without specifying which election.

Kapoor said the airport would give a major push to the greenfield film city project being developed by the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"As the airport becomes operational, an international film city will also take shape soon. Not just the film city, many industries are coming here, which will benefit the entire country," he said.

Kapoor said growth for Uttar Pradesh means growth for India.

"I think India has won," he said, responding to a query on whether the airport's completion marked a victory for farmers.

The Bayview Projects consortium, backed by Kapoor and the Bhutani Group, has the contract to develop the international film city near the Noida International Airport, one of the flagship infrastructure projects of the Uttar Pradesh government. -- PTI