Modi speaks with Saudi Arabia crown prince, discusses West Asia conflict

18:24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Saudi Arabian counterpart and Crown Price HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday and discussed the war in West Asia which has been going on for over a month.





During the call, Modi said he reiterated that India condemns attacks on energy infrastructure of the West Asia region.





"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated Indias condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.





The phone calls took place in the wake of a coordinated offensive launched against Iran by the United States and Israel, in which the Islamic country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.





In retaliation, Iran has fired drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, as also at the global business and aviation hubs of Dubai and Doha.