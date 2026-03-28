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Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida airport in Jewar

Sat, 28 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Phase of the Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, on Saturday.
 
PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the prime minister's visit.
 
The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems.
 
According to an official statement, the project includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes.
 
The statement added that the airport's initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), scalable up to 70 million MPPA. The prime minister also inspected the terminal. -- PTI

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