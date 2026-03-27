HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran warns of 'heavy price' after Israeli strikes on steel, nuclear sites

Sat, 28 March 2026
Share:
01:06
image
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of striking two major steel plants, a power facility and civilian nuclear sites, calling it a coordinated move with the United States. 

In a post on X, Araghchi said the attacks contradict Washington's diplomatic deadline and warned that Tehran would impose a 'heavy price' for what it termed Israeli crimes, as tensions escalate following strikes on nuclear-linked infrastructure. 

"Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S. Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," he said in the post.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India supplies 5,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh
LIVE! India supplies 5,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh

7 killed, 5 hurt as multiple avalanches hit Srinagar-Leh NH
7 killed, 5 hurt as multiple avalanches hit Srinagar-Leh NH

Multiple avalanches on the Srinagar-Leh national highway at Zojila Pass have resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a child and two women, with rescue operations ongoing.

No hike in fuel prices; 10K PNG connections added daily: Govt
No hike in fuel prices; 10K PNG connections added daily: Govt

The petroleum ministry on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining stable petrol and diesel prices, despite India's high dependence on imports.

Fuel stocks adequate, commercial LPG supply at 70%: Govt
Fuel stocks adequate, commercial LPG supply at 70%: Govt

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Friday reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia...

Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen
Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen

The United States, which entered this war in expectation of a short, sharp win along the Venezuela model, is now preparing for deeper involvement in a conflict it does not fully control, without the allies it typically relies on, against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO