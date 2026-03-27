Iran warns of 'heavy price' after Israeli strikes on steel, nuclear sites

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In a post on X, Araghchi said the attacks contradict Washington's diplomatic deadline and warned that Tehran would impose a 'heavy price' for what it termed Israeli crimes, as tensions escalate following strikes on nuclear-linked infrastructure.





"Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S. Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," he said in the post.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of striking two major steel plants, a power facility and civilian nuclear sites, calling it a coordinated move with the United States.