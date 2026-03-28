'If you want security...': Iran to Gulf neighbours

20:40

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel to wage war against Tehran.

Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.