EC issues directives outlining police responsibilities in Bengal

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The move comes shortly after the suspension of Basanti police station inspector in charge Avijit Paul for allegedly failing to tackle BJP-TMC clashes on March 26.





"All police officers must follow the model code of conduct strictly, or face consequences similar to recent disciplinary actions," the commission stated.





Police officers have been instructed to prepare lists of suspected offenders and those with a history of political violence, and to take preventive measures.





Intelligence-sharing is emphasised to curb illegal liquor and other criminal activities.





During campaign periods, enhanced security is required for candidates, public meetings, roadshows, and street-corner gatherings.





Regular checks of hotels, lodges, and religious spaces are mandated to prevent antisocial elements.





At state and inter-district borders, 24-hour 'naka' checking and CCTV surveillance must be ensured, with adequate police deployment on key roads and junctions.





Sub-divisional police officers are tasked with expediting investigations, filing charge sheets, issuing lookout notices for absconders, and coordinating with neighbouring districts for intelligence sharing.





"The directives aim to maintain law and order while ensuring free and fair elections," an official of the poll body said. -- PTI

The Election Commission on Friday evening issued two separate directives clearly outlining responsibilities of police officers, from station officers to SDPOs, as part of intensified poll preparedness in West Bengal, an official said.