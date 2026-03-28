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Call was between...: India on Musk joining Trump-Modi call

Sat, 28 March 2026
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India on Saturday denied reports of billionaire Elon Musk joining the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this week, when the two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia.

"We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only. As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The New York Times reported that Musk joined the phone call between Modi and Trump earlier this week.

Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis, the New York Times reported quoting unnamed US officials.

"President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI.
 
The New York Times report said the inclusion of Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world's richest man is back on better terms with the president.
 
Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force.
 
The report said it is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke. -- PTI

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