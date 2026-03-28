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Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur...: Karan Johar on 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sat, 28 March 2026
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Karan Johar called Aditya Dhar an "outstanding filmmaker" as he praised his latest directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The film released on March 19 and is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 directorial Dhurandhar. Featuring Ranveer Singh, the film has earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. 

Johar shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday. He added a caption, narrating his experience of watching the film.

"The heart-wrenching backstory of Jaskirat the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist the impeccable craft the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one yeh naya director hai," he wrote in the caption.

He also lauded Singh's performance in the film.

"Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages," he added.

"True 'DHURANDHAR' MOVIE STAR!!! .I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business today I am a part of the fraternityand Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios."

The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles. -- PTI

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