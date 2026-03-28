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Adani Defence delivers first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns to Army

Sat, 28 March 2026
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In a boost to the Indian Army's firepower, a defence major on Saturday delivered the first batch of 2,000 'Prahar', light machine guns (LMGs), manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The 7.62 mm-calibre weapon has been manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace at its Small Arms Complex located on the outskirts of Gwalior.

A ceremony was held on its premises on Saturday to hand over the LMGs to the Army, which was attended by A Anbarasu, DG Acquisition, Ministry of Defence, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, and other senior officials of the private firm.

Anbarasu later flagged off a series of trucks carrying the first batch of the LMGs meant for the Army.

Interacting with reporters after the flagging off, Rajvanshi said, "The journey that has begun today took us six years, starting from bid submission, and we have delivered it 11 months ahead of schedule."

"The original timeline, which was given to us by the customer, was over seven years, but I can assure you that in the next three years, the full order will be delivered," he added.

A company spokesperson said the total order for the LMGs stands at around 40,000.

Anbarasu, in his address at the event, praised the firm for saving several months by delivering ahead of schedule, and said it shows there is the ability to "race and fire" against time in turning contracts into deliveries.

The government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the defence industry partners, he said. -- PTI 

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