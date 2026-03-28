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5 Indians injured by debris fall in Abu Dhabi

Sat, 28 March 2026
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Five Indians were injured in the UAE by the fall of debris in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following interception of a ballistic missile by the country's air defence system, local media reported on Saturday.
 
The Abu Dhabi Media Office in a social media post said the authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in injuries to five individuals of Indian nationality, ranging from moderate to minor.
 
"The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information," it said.
 
Earlier, it reported that the authorities were responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.
 
On Thursday, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street.
 
The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed "deepest condolences" on the tragic demise of an Indian national in the incident.
 
"The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance," it posted on X.
 
The second person killed in the incident was a Pakistani national, while the three injured also included an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported. -- PTI 

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