10 US personnel injured in attack on Saudi airbase

09:45

Ten American service members were injured in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia amid the conflict in the region, CBS News reported on Friday.





According to CBS News, citing sources, the assault involved Iranian missiles and drones.





Among the injured, two were very seriously hurt, while eight sustained serious injuries, according to the US military's classification system, CBS reported.





A spokesperson for US Central Command said that over 300 American service members have been wounded in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, most of whom have since returned to duty, CBS News reported.





Additionally, 13 service members have lost their lives in the course of operations.





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, earlier in the day, said that the United States can accomplish its military objectives in the war against Iran 'without any ground troops', even as Washington, DC is considering sending additional ground troops to West Asia despite the talks with Iran amid the conflict.





Speaking to reporters following the Foreign Ministers meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) in Washington, DC, the US Secretary of State said that the country would destroy all military capabilities of the Islamic Republic in order to keep Tehran from acquiring any nuclear weapons.





"We're going to destroy their navy, we are going to destroy their air force, and we are going to significantly destroy their missile launchers so they can never hide behind these things to get a nuclear weapon," Rubio said.





"We are achieving all of those objectives; we are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops, without any," he added.





His statement comes days after reports suggested that the US would be deploying more than 1,000 soldiers in West Asia amid the conflict.





According to CNN, citing two sources, the troops from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division are to deploy in the coming days. -- ANI