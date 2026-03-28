1 dead, several injured after Iran's missile hits central Israel

09:55

One person was reported dead and several others were injured by an Iranian ballistic missile fired at central Israel on Friday, the sixth attack by Iran on the country throughout the day, The Times of Israel reported.





The missile carried a cluster bomb warhead, spreading smaller bombs (bomblets) over a wide area.





One bomblet impact killed a man in his 60s who was not in a bomb shelter, and another submunition hit a residential building and lightly wounded two men in their 50s, according to the police and Magen David Adom (Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service).





The Fire and Rescue Service said it handled a total of six sites where submunitions from the missile impacted.





Medics also reported that two people were lightly injured in the Kuseife area of southern Israel earlier Friday evening from falling fragments following the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile.





MDA said it treated a man aged 37 and a woman in her 20s who were injured by shrapnel. Both were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, as reported by The Times of Israel.





Iran again targeted the south of Israel with a ballistic missile salvo launched early Saturday, triggering sirens in Beersheba and surrounding towns, before attacking the Golan Heights and other parts of the north hours later.





Neither attack resulted in injuries, as per The Times of Israel.





Earlier on Friday, the IDF said it struck Arak Heavy Water Plant in Central Iran.





In a post on X, he said, 'STRUCK: Arak Heavy Water Plant in Central Iran--A Key Plutonium Production Site for Nuclear Weapons. The IDF will not allow the Iranian regime to continue advancing its nuclear weapons program, which poses an existential threat to Israel and the entire world.' -- ANI