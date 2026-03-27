WR installs over 4,500 AI-enabled facial recognition cameras across stations

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The cameras have been strategically placed at entry and exit points of almost every station, along with platforms, ticket counters and other high-footfall areas.





The initiative is part of a larger plan under which around 7,500 such cameras will be installed across the Western Railway suburban network.





Officials said that more than half of the project, over 4500 cameras, has already been completed, and the remaining cameras are being installed in phases and will be operational in the near future.





According to railway officials, the advanced cameras are powered by artificial intelligence AI, and integrated with features that assist security agencies in multiple tasks such as crowd management, crime prevention, crime detection and tracing missing persons.





The system is expected to significantly enhance surveillance capabilities at busy railway stations, especially in Mumbai's suburban network, which handles millions of commuters daily.





Western Railway chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said the project is already showing positive results in improving monitoring and coordination between railway authorities and security agencies. -- ANI

In a significant move aimed at strengthening passenger safety and improving surveillance across its network, Western Railway has installed more than 4,500 cameras equipped with Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology at key locations across its jurisdiction.