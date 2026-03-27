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Worms in Vande Bharat curd: IRCTC seeks Amul reply

Fri, 27 March 2026
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The IRCTC said on Friday that it has summoned Amul, a premier dairy brand, to seek its response after live worms were allegedly found in its packaged curd served to a passenger on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express.

The corporation's action follows a reprimand from the railway ministry, which not only imposed heavy fines on both Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the service provider, Krishna Enterprises, but also directed termination of the contract.

"IRCTC has viewed the complaints very seriously about the quality of Amul curd served in Patna-Tata Vande Bharat train," the corporation said in a statement.

It noted that it has not only imposed a substantial penalty on the licensee and Amul but has also initiated the process of terminating the contract and blacklisting the train's licensee. 

"Additionally, Amul has been summoned on March 27 to explain the grave quality concerns related to its curd," the statement said.

When contacted, the IRCTC refused to disclose the explanation provided by Amul. 

No immediate response was received from Amul, either.

On March 15, a group of seven passengers on the Vande Bharat train found live worms and insects in one of the Amul packaged curd containers served with their dinner. 

The passenger, Ritesh Singh, immediately flagged the issue on his X handle, tagging the IRCTC, the railway minister and others. -- PTI

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