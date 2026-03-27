HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: Eight dead after truck collides with stationary container on NH-2

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
19:54
image
A pickup truck collided with a stationary container on NH-2 at Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, resulting in the death of eight people and leaving twenty others injured.

According to Kaushambi SP Rajesh Kumar, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Saini police station area. 

The group, comprised of 28 people, included women and children. 

The group was heading home after attending a "Mundan" ritual at the time of the incident.

"A major incident occurred within the Saini police station area, in which eight people died and 20 others were injured. The group was returning home after attending a 'Mundan' ritual when their pickup truck collided with a trailer. There were approximately 28 people in the vehicle, including women and children," Kumar told reporters.

While the injured are currently receiving medical treatment, the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for further procedures.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in a separate incident, a high-speed truck laden with gravel overturned and collided with an Alto car on March 4, which resulted in the death of four members of a single family in UP's Sonbhadra, said the police.

The victims were identified as residents of Singrauli-Khutar in Madhya Pradesh. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi chairs meeting with CMs on West Asia crisis
LIVE! Modi chairs meeting with CMs on West Asia crisis

Fuel stocks adequate, commercial LPG supply at 70%: Govt
Fuel stocks adequate, commercial LPG supply at 70%: Govt

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Friday reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia...

US may deploy 10,000 additional troops to West Asia
US may deploy 10,000 additional troops to West Asia

The deployment could include infantry and armoured units, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already stationed in the region.

Evacuate Now! Iran Warns Civilians in Gulf Countries
Evacuate Now! Iran Warns Civilians in Gulf Countries

The IRGC accused US and Israeli forces of using civilians as 'human shields' and warned of continued attacks.

Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse'
Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse'

IDF chief stressed the urgent need for legislative measures, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and an extension of mandatory military service.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO