UP: Eight dead after truck collides with stationary container on NH-2

19:54





According to Kaushambi SP Rajesh Kumar, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Saini police station area.





The group, comprised of 28 people, included women and children.





The group was heading home after attending a "Mundan" ritual at the time of the incident.





"A major incident occurred within the Saini police station area, in which eight people died and 20 others were injured. The group was returning home after attending a 'Mundan' ritual when their pickup truck collided with a trailer. There were approximately 28 people in the vehicle, including women and children," Kumar told reporters.





While the injured are currently receiving medical treatment, the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for further procedures.





Further details are awaited.





Earlier in a separate incident, a high-speed truck laden with gravel overturned and collided with an Alto car on March 4, which resulted in the death of four members of a single family in UP's Sonbhadra, said the police.





The victims were identified as residents of Singrauli-Khutar in Madhya Pradesh. -- ANI

A pickup truck collided with a stationary container on NH-2 at Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, resulting in the death of eight people and leaving twenty others injured.