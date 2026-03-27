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Trump's signature to appear on USD notes in the future

Fri, 27 March 2026
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As a part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump's signature would appear on future US paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.

The announcement was made by the US Department of the Treasury in an official statement on its website, which said, "In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump's signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president."

Secretary Bessent highlighted that the step marks a powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of the US and the POTUS--noting that under his leadership US has seen fiscal strength, economic growth and lasting dollar dominance. 

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 

"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial." 

"As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump's leadership," said Treasurer Brandon Beach.

"The President's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved", he said as per the statement. -- ANI

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